Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IAG remained flat at $$3.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,510. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

