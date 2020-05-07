Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $153.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $158.78. 1,313,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,870. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

