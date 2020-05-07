Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 542,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $464,325. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

