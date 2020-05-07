Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.53 ($22.71).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

