Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NSP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,567. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

