Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 290.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 3,547,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

