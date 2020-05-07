iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,238. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.