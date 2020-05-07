iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 215,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,572,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day moving average of $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

