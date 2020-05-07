iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.97. 1,162,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

