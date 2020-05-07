iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,792 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. 4,430,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

