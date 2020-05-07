iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 4,430,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,298. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

