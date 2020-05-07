iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. 3,853,906 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.