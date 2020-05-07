iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,658 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 17,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

HYG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,808,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,330,844. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

