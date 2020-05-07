iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 82,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,196.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $112.23. 1,889,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

