iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,519,000 after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $105.66. 1,732,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

