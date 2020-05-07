iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.13. The stock had a trading volume of 562,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,686. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average of $186.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

