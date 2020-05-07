iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,089 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,496,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,672,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. 1,844,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

