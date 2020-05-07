Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Position Lessened by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,601,000. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,898,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19,672.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 223,478 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEC stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $81.54. 676,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

