JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Target Price to $140.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $12.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.28. 1,017,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.27). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 478.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 574,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.