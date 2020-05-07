Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

