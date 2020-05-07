Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $54,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kellogg by 233.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $77,114,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kellogg by 965.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

