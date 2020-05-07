KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Increased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 192.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.