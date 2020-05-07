Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 83,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,552. The firm has a market cap of $915.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 58.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $102,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,228,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRYS. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

