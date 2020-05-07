Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 92.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.