LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (1.63-1.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-355, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.94 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

LivePerson stock traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 10,456,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

