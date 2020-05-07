LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.39-0.37) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $83-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.61 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.52 EPS.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

LivePerson stock traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 10,456,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

