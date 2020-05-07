Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $11.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.58. 1,087,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

