Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.44%.

Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

LBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

