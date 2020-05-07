Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,767 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,380,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

