Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 230,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.