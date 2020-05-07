Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. 2,213,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.