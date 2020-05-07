Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 608,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,014. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.