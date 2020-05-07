Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. 1,072,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

