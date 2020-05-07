Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $58.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $58,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,118. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

