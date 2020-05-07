Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,522. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

