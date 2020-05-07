Lutz Financial Services LLC Invests $476,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 36,217,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,257,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

