Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,752 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,543,000 after buying an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.87. 968,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,215. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

