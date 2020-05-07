Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after buying an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,962. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

