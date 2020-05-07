Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. 332,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

