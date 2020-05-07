Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after buying an additional 1,103,898 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after buying an additional 996,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after buying an additional 162,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 929,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,829. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

