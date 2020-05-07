Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

