Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 87,464 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,464 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. 785,888 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

