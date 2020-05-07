Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day moving average of $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

