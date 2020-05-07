Main Street Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.44. 7,341,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.