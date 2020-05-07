Main Street Research LLC Has $732,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

