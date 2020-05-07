Main Street Research LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. 11,135,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,114,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

