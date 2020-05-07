Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.53, 7,777,117 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,283,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.72). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after acquiring an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.19.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.