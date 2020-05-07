Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Marine Products has a payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NYSE:MPX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 3,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marine Products from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

