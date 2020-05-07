Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Up 15.6% Following Earnings Beat

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was up 15.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $96.55 and last traded at $87.10, approximately 1,021,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 304,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.61. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 84,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,227,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $866.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

