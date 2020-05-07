Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,857,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,704,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $9,636,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. 3,527,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,936. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

